FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $566.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About FTAI Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

