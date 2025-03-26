Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Glaukos stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $163.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

