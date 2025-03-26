Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,719,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $100.56.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

