Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Hawkins worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $13,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

