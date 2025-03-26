HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.