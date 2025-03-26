HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $11,339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.2 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.