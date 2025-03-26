Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,933,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,420,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,175,000 after buying an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 751,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMO

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.