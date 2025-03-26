Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,321 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 567.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.