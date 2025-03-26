Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $543.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -82.63%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

