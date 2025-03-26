Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,855 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $648.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

