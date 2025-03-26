Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.9 %

GOOD stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $675.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

