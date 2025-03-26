Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 910.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,931,169.60. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.72.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.14%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

