Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,798 ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

AVBP stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.00. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

ArriVent BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AVBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVBP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

