Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,504 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $971.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 8.56%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

