Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,056,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 56.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 535,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amplitude by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Baird R W raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

