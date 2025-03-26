Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 24,002 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Green Plains worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Green Plains stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

