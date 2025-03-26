Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 4,985 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Alphatec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

ATEC stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $414,043.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,545.08. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,321 shares of company stock worth $3,828,060 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

