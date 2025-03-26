Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 6,024 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDRE. Brown University bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDRE opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

