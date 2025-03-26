Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 101.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

