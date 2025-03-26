Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.72. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

