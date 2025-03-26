Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.