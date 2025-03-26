Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BrightView by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 293.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BV

BrightView Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.