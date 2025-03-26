Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 183.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,519 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Conduent worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Conduent by 68.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 163.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,519,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 942,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 833,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 311,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

