Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

