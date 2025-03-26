Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACM Research by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in ACM Research by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 44,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACMR

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.