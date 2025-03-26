Intech Investment Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $17,449,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 68.8% during the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 92.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 352.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOV opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

