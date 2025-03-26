Intech Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humacyte by 66.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,590 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 179,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

