Intech Investment Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 339.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 63.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CLW opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $415.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

