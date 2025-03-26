Intech Investment Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 238,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,978.66. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,600 shares of company stock worth $1,866,516 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SPRY stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.03. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

