Intech Investment Management LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 63,457.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

BLMN stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a P/E ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

