Intech Investment Management LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.6 %

LPG opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $990.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

