Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

