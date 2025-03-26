Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $318,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

