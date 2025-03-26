Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $318,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of CFB opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrossFirst Bankshares
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.