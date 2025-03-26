Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 103,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

