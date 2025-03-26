Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,134 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

