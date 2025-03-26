Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $704.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.