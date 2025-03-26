Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,074 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,503,000 after purchasing an additional 214,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,552,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,373,000 after purchasing an additional 199,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

