Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,485,051 shares in the company, valued at $74,535,754.47. This represents a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 595,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,187. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

