Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Ichor by 80.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Ichor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $931.00 million, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

