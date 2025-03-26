Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.