Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

