Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,196,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,289,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 635.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 423,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

