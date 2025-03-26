Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Position Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 927,298 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,695,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 229,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,713,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

