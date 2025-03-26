Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 296,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 223,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,298,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JXN opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

