Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,569,000 after acquiring an additional 565,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $780,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,340. This represents a 13.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

