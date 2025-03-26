JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

