Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after purchasing an additional 257,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

