monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $277.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 462.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.45.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

