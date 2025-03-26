Morningstar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 33,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

