Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 132,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

